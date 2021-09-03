Glasgow Warriors takeaways: We must treasure these nights, good first impression and kid with a big future

Glasgow Warriors began the 2021-22 campaign in earnest with a narrow 12-7 defeat by Newcastle Falcons in a friendly at Scotstoun. The home side enjoyed the best of the first half but were edged out by two late tries after changing their team completely. Here are three takeways from the match ...

By Graham Bean
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:57 pm
Sione Tuiploluto impressed on his Glasgow Warriors debut. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

Friday night rugby should be treasured

Scotstoun may not have been full but it was a pleasure to be back inside a ground with supporters. Fans of Glasgow Warriors have had to wait more than 18 months to return to the stadium and they made plenty of noise despite their team losing 12-7 to Newcastle Falcons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Friday night rugby suits Scotstoun and it’s just a shame that the Warrior Nation won’t get to see their favourites play then for the foreseeable future. Maybe time for organisers of the United Rugby Championship to have a rethink?

Sione Tuipulotu makes favourable first impression

The Scottish-qualified centre arrived at Glasgow from Japanese rugby and looked the part on his debut. While much of the focus was on the returning Duncan Weir, Tuipulotu turned in a hard-running performance before being replaced after an hour. There was enough to suggest the Australian-born back with the Scottish grandmother could have an influential role to play this season for the Warriors.

Rory Darge has a big future

Edinburgh supporters must wonder why the club allowed Darge to leave Murrayfield last season. His move along the M8 is paying instant dividends and he impressed again on Friday night in what was only his fifth outing in Glasgow colours. The presence of Hamish Watson may have curbed his opportunities at Edinburgh and the dynamic former Scotland Under-20 captain looks as if he will flourish in the west.

Read More

Read More
Duncan Weir makes try-scoring return for Glasgow Warriors but Newcastle Falcons ...