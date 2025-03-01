Glasgow Warriors suffer surprise defeat as nine-year wait snapped in stoppage time

Ospreys storm Scotstoun fortress in the URC

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Walsh’s stoppage-time penalty earned Ospreys a 32-31 victory over Glasgow following a 10-try thriller at Scotstoun.

Duncan Weir looked to have earned Warriors the win when he converted in the last minute after Nathan McBeth had forced himself over in the 79th minute following a maul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Glasgow failed to close the game out and Walsh kicked a penalty from near the touchline to earn his side a first away win at Glasgow in the BKT United Rugby Championship for nine years and inflict a rare home defeat on the champions.

Glasgow Warriors' Jare Oguntibeju attempts to block Ospreys' Kieran Hardy's drop kick. | SNS Group

An away win looked very much on the cards after Morgan Morse, Kieran Hardy and Sam Parry scored unanswered tries in the first 17 minutes with the visitors twice making the most of rolling mauls to cross.

Jack Mann and Patrick Schickerling, with his first Warriors try, both broke through the Welsh ranks to get the home side back in the game but Ospreys ensured the bonus point before the interval when Keelan Giles touched down in the corner after an impressive burst of pace.

Dan Edwards converted but Schickerling ran under the posts to cross again in the final minute of the half and Weir added his second conversion to reduce the deficit to three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a major lull in scoring in the second half before the drama of the closing stages.

It took until the 73rd minute for Glasgow to make their pressure count as Facundo Cordero got the ball down to put Warriors in front for the first time in the game.

The teams shake hands at full time at Scotstoun. | SNS Group

Ospreys were back in front two minutes later when Hardy put the ball down between the posts after a break through the middle. Walsh added the extras to put the Welsh side five points ahead.

The game swung again when McBeth went over and Weir kicked his third conversion.