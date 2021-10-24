Glasgow Warriors sign Scotland and South African under-20 Nathan McBeth and partner prop with former international team-mates

Prop Nathan McBeth in action for Emirates Lions. (Picture: Glasgow Warriors)

The loose-head will make the Scotland move from the Warriors’ South African rivals in the United Rugby Championship having also faced new team-mates Zander Fagerson and Ali Price during the summer’s British and Irish Lions Tour.

At Scotstoun, 6’3” McBeth will once again partner Ross Thompson and Murphy Walker, who he played beside for Scotland under-20s scoring one try in the Six Nations against Ireland against Ireland. He has also earned U20 honours for South Africa, starting three matches at the 2018 U20 World Championship in France.

Speaking following the announcement, McBeth told the club’s website: "I'm very thankful for the opportunity to join the Warriors.

“It will be an honour to represent them for the next few years. I can’t wait to meet the team and start to train with them.

“It’s a dream come true for me. Glasgow has always stood out for me because of the exciting brand of rugby that they play and I’m very excited to become a part of that."

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Danny Wilson welcomed McBeth’s signing, adding: “Nathan is a player we’ve had our eye on for some time.

“He’s a physical ball-carrier and a young man who is willing to learn and improve his own game.

“To be able to add a young, Scottish-qualified prop of his calibre is a real boost and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”