Glasgow Warriors sign prop on loan as team is named for Worcester Warriors match

Brad Thyer is pictured tackling Glasgow Warriors' Pete Horne last season. Glasgow have signed the prop on loan from Cardiff. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sam Johnson comes in at inside centre for the game at Sixways, with Stafford McDowall switching to full-back following his impressive outing in the 12-7 home defeat by Newcastle last week. Cole Forbes starts on the left wing in place of Ratu Tagive who fractured his cheekbone against the Falcons and has been ruled out for six weeks. At stand-off, Ross Thompson makes his first start of the season, switching roles with Duncan Weir who is on the bench. He’ll be partnered at half-back by George Horne.

In the forwards, Simon Berghan starts at tighthead prop in place of Murray McCallum who is named among the replacements, and Scott Cummings plays at openside flanker following the kidney injury sustained by Kiran McDonald against Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow have signed Welsh prop Brad Thyer on a short-term loan deal to cover injury problems at loosehead where they are without Oli Kebble, Jamie Bhatti and George Thornton. Thyer is on the bench for the Worcester game, with Tom Lambert starting in the No 1 jersey.

Glasgow Warriors are to live-stream the match on their website to season ticket holders and Warrior Nation members.

It is the last game for Danny Wilson’s side before the new United Rugby Championship begins with an away match against Ulster in Belfast on Friday 24 September.

Glasgow Warriors (v Worcester Warriors, Sixways, Friday, 7.30pm)

Stafford McDowall; Rufus McLean, Sione Tuipulotu, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Ross Thompson, George Horne; Tom Lambert, Johnny Matthews, Simon Berghan, Lewis Bean, Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Ryan Wilson.