Glasgow Warriors have strengthened their back-row options with the signing of Cameron Neild on a deal until the end of the season.

Cameron Neild was at Worcester Warriors as the club were placed into administration. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Neild, 28, was at Worcester Warriors when the club suffered financial collapse earlier this season and found himself looking for a new club.

Glasgow have been hit hard by back-row injuries, with Rory Darge (ankle), Thomas Gordon (calf), and Ally Miller (back) all sidelined. In addition, Jack Dempsey is likely to need rested when he returns from the autumn international series with Scotland.

Manchester-born Neild is an experienced campaigner, having made over 100 appearances at Sale Sharks before moving to Worcester at the start of this season and linking up with his old coach, Steve Diamond.

“It’s been a tricky time for me with what happened at Worcester, however, I’m thrilled to be joining such a prestigious club and to get back to doing the job I love - playing rugby,” Neild told the Glasgow Warriors website. “It’s all happened pretty quickly, and everyone has been really welcoming - I’ve enjoyed my first few days at the club. My goal now is to get back out on the pitch, play some good rugby and win some rugby matches.”

The former England Under-20 international will be available for Glasgow’s first game back after the international break, against Leinster in Dublin on November 26.