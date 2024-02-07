Glasgow Warriors sign former England call-up Patrick Schickerling from Exeter Chiefs

Patrick Schickerling, pictured during an England training session in October 2022, has signed for Glasgow Warriors from Exeter Chiefs and will complete his move in the summer. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors have added to their ranks ahead of next season with the advance signing of Patrick Schickerling from Exeter Chiefs.

The 25-year-old tighthead prop will make the move to Scotstoun this summer after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal that will see him swap the Gallagher Premiership for the URC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shickerling, who earned a call-up to the England squad for a non-cap game against the Barbarians in June 2022, has made 35 appearances for Exeter to date, scoring seven tries. He previously represented Namibia, the country of his birth, at Under-20 level.

“I’m very excited,” Schickerling told the Warriors website. “I believe that my best years are still ahead of me, and I think that Glasgow’s style of play will suit me down to the ground – I enjoy my set-piece work, but I love to get my hands on the ball and I’d say I’m not your typical tight-head, so I’m keen to get involved as much as I can.

“I think Glasgow is one of the best places to be playing right now, which is why I’ve committed to a long-term deal. Talking to Franco and the coaching team, the fact that this club is so closely linked to the community is a massive selling point for me, and I’m excited to join a club that’s intent on challenging for domestic and European honours.

“I’ve been watching Glasgow a lot in the URC and in Europe this year, and the club is on a really exciting journey. It was an easy decision to make when the offer came in – now I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and getting stuck in this summer.”

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith welcomed the new addition, saying: “We’re pleased to welcome Patrick to the club as we continue to make preparations for the 2024/25 season.