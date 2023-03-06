Glasgow Warriors sign Facundo Cordero as backline cover after injury concern to Josh McKay

Glasgow Warriors have strengthened their options in the back-three for the rest of the season after Argentinian winger Facundo Cordero signed for the rest of the season from Exeter Chiefs.

Facundo Cordero joins Glasgow Warriors from Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old moves north after three years with Sandy Park, with Cordero joining fellow Argentinians Sebastian Cancelliere, Domingo Miotti, Enrique Pieretto and Lucio Sordoni at Scotstoun.

Comfortable on either wing or at full-back, the former Jaguares player adds cover at a crucial time of the season as Warriors look to compete in both the URC and the European Challenge Cup, with concerns over Josh McKay’s fitness after he picked up an ankle injury against Zebre last week. Cordero, who has already arrived in Glasgow, will link up with his team-mates at Scotstoun ahead of the club’s clash with Munster, as the Warriors continue their push for a place in the top four in the URC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy to be joining the boys here for the rest of the season,” Cordero said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know everyone so far, and I’m keen to get some game time for this club. Having four fellow Argentinians here already really helped me out – the guys came and picked me up from the airport, and they’ve already acted like my family since I arrived! I’ve already had some good chats with Franco and the coaches to understand what they want from me – I can’t wait to get started.”