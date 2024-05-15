Glasgow Warriors sign ex-Scotland U20 prop Fin Richardson, hero of famous win over England
Glasgow Warriors have signed the former Scotland Under-20 prop Fin Richardson from Exeter Chiefs.
The tighthead has been dual registered with Exeter and Cornish Pirates this season, playing for the latter in the Championship.
Born in Colchester, he was educated in Edinburgh at Cargilfield Prep School and then Merchiston Castle. He played for Currie and Edinburgh Academical before heading south to study law at the University of Exeter whom he helped win the BUCS championship in 2022.
Richardson, 25, scored two tries in Scotland’s famous 24-17 comeback win over England in the U20 Six Nations at Myreside. He said: “I’m really excited to be heading home to Scotland and am especially looking forward to working under [head coach] Franco Smith and learning from the likes of [scrum coach] Al Dickinson.
“The team are flying this year; I can’t wait to be a part of what comes next. I have a lot to thank Exeter for and I’m so grateful for the time I’ve had with the Chiefs, Cornish Pirates and Exeter University. However, the time is right for me to return home and build on my ambitions for international rugby. There’s a huge opportunity for young tightheads and coming to Glasgow is going to give me the best possible chance.”
Smith added: “We’re pleased to welcome Fin to the club as we continue to build towards next season,” Frano said. “He is a young prop with good potential, and we know he is keen to learn and develop.”
