Glasgow Warriors secure promising young Scottish back-row on new contract

Gregor Brown has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old – comfortable in each of the three back-row positions – put pen to paper on a new deal following his first full season as a professional after graduating from the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy last summer.

He made his debut off the bench away to Leinster while still a member of the academy back in February 2021 and now has 12 Glasgow appearances under his belt, including starting in the victory over Vodacom Bulls at Scotstoun back in October.

Born in Aberdeen, he has represented Scotland at both U18 and U20 level, lining up alongside fellow Warriors including Ross Thompson, Ollie Smith and Murphy Walker in the 2020 U20 Six Nations.

A product of the Gordonians club in Aberdeen, Brown also spent time in both Nigeria and Egypt as a child.

“I’m buzzing to be staying at Scotstoun,” the back-rower told the Warriors website. “I feel like this is the best possible place for me to develop my game – Franco [Smith] has really pushed me to develop since he came in last summer, which is something I massively appreciate and I can’t wait to keep pushing for selection next season.

“It’s been a good first full year as a professional. I enjoyed getting a good chunk of game time at the start of the season, and the coaches have been identifying areas of my game in which I can improve as the season’s gone on.

“I just want to keep working hard and developing – this is a great group of boys to come to training with every day, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “Gregor is a young player with a lot of potential, and we’re pleased that he has re-signed with us as he continues his development.