Glasgow Warriors: Ross Thompson replaces Duncan Weir in team to play Sharks

Ross Thompson will start at stand-off for Glasgow Warriors against Sharks. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He replaces Duncan Weir who sustained a head knock in the narrow defeat against Ulster in last Friday’s United Rugby Championship opener in Belfast.

Thompson’s inclusion is one of five changes in the Warriors starting XV, with the other four coming in the pack.

In an all-new front-row, co-captain Fraser Brown packs down between Jamie Bhatti and Murray McCallum. The trio replaces Johnny Matthews, Brad Thyer and Simon Berghan.

The other change is at openside where Tom Gordon comes in for Rory Darge who took a knock.

Murphy Walker, the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy tighthead prop, is in line for his professional debut after being named on the bench after impressing in theSuper6 for Stirling County.

Fellow sub Ally Miller is also in line to make his first appearance in Glasgow Warriors colours following the back-rower’s summer move from Edinburgh.

Glasgow coach Danny Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org: “There were a lot of positives to take and some things to work on from last weekend’s game against Ulster. We were really physical and played some high tempo rugby, scored some really good tries.

“Tomorrow a couple of boys get their first opportunity of the season to showcase what they’re about. We’re looking forward to seeing the likes of Ally and Murphy take their opportunities when called upon.”

Glasgow Warriors (v Cell C Sharks, United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun Stadium, Saturday, 3.05pm)

15. Cole Forbes

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Sione Tuipolotu

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rufus McLean

10. Ross Thompson

9. George Horne

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Murray McCallum

4. Richie Gray

5. Scott Cummings

6. Ryan Wilson

7. Thomas Gordon

8. Jack Dempsey

Subs

16. George Turner

17. Brad Thyer

18. Murphy Walker

19. Lewis Bean

20. Ally Miller

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Pete Horne

23. Stafford McDowall