Glasgow Warriors ring changes for Zebre trip as Josh McKay return welcomed

Josh McKay returns for Glasgow Warriors against Zebre. | SNS Group

Warriors keen to bounce back from heavy Leinster loss

Full-back Josh McKay is one of ten changes made by Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith as the defending United Rugby Championship title holders look to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat by Leinster when taking on Zebre.

Warriors head to Parma on Saturday evening (kick-off 7.35pm) in the URC still smarting from a 52-0 Champions Cup quarter-final reversal by the Irish province in Dublin. A victory would solidify Warriors’ credentials as a top-four team and increase their chances of a home play-off path all the way to the final.

Warriors are currently second with four matches left to play of the regular league season and Smith has rung the changes to keep his squad fresh.

An all-new front-row sees Gregor Hiddleston start at hooker at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, the Dumfries Saints product packing down between Jamie Bhatti and Fin Richardson.

Alex Samuel retains his place at second row from last weekend’s defeat in Dublin, with Jare Oguntibeju coming in for his first appearance since last month’s victory over Munster at Scotstoun.

Euan Ferrie and Jack Mann come into the back-row, as Sione Vailanu moves to openside to accommodate the inclusion of Mann at number eight.

In the backs, Jamie Dobie starts at scrum-half after three successive starts on the wing, partnering Adam Hastings, who is given the nod at No 10. Stafford McDowall shifts from outside to inside centre, with Ollie Smith coming into the midfield to start in the number 13 jersey.

Kyle Steyn captains the squad from the wing once more, in a back-three rounded out by the returning McKay and Argentinian flyer Sebastian Cancelliere.

On the bench, Johnny Matthews joins Patrick Schickerling and Sam Talakai as the front-row cover. Max Williamson retains his place after returning from injury last weekend, with Rory Darge rotating to the bench to cover the back-row.

Tom Jordan is another to rotate to the replacements after starting last weekend, whilst Sean Kennedy and Facundo Cordero join the Scotland international to round out the matchday 23.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

On the match in Italy, Smith said: “Zebre are a team that can hurt any team when presented with an opportunity, and we have seen the significant progress they have made across this season both in Parma and on the road.

“We are pleased to welcome Josh and Gregor back into our matchday squad, with both men having worked diligently with our medical and S&C teams to put themselves in the best shape possible.

“We know that there is little margin for error in a league as tightly contested as the URC, and we know we must be at our best tomorrow night.”