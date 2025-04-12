Glasgow Warriors reaction: 'Bullied' by brilliant Leinster and what needs to change

Coach Franco Smith outlines areas for improvement after Champions Cup humbling

Franco Smith didn’t sugarcoat it as he reflected on Glasgow Warriors’ humbling by Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin.

The coach said his side were “completely bullied” and that’s not something that Smith’s squad have been accused of before.

The damning verdict was delivered with a calmness that suggests he knows what is needed to turn it around but that is not going to happen overnight. The gap between the sides was a yawning chasm before the first half had even ended and the final score of 52-0 was an accurate reflection of Leinster’s superiority.

Dejection for Euan Ferrie, Johnny Matthews and Rory Darge of Glasgow Warriors after the heavy defeat by Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin. | Getty Images

Smith will use the result to reinforce his message to the players that they cannot rest on their laurels. Last season’s United Rugby Championship success seemed a world away in Dublin as the hosts ran in eight tries to nil at the Aviva. Danny Care said last week that Leinster were better than Ireland and Smith also compared them to an international side.

“Look, we as coaches keep on telling the players that we need to improve,” said the coach. “There's more required. There's a difference between club and international level. To play an international team like this, you realise that.

“You see what is the difference. You understand the work that still needs to be done, be that in the gym or on the field - the decision-making, how do you handle pressure, how do you manage the game when you start losing the contact part of it?”

Leinster won’t go away for Glasgow

If Glasgow are to retain their URC title, the chances are that they are going to have to get the better of Leinster. The sides are due to meet on May 17 back in Dublin as part of the final round of regular season fixtures and there could also be a match-up in the play-offs. Smith was upbeat about his side’s chances of gaining revenge but it’s hard to see how such a big gap can be closed in such a short period of time.

The return of some injured Glasgow heavyweights will improve Smith’s team, of course, and Leinster may be distracted by their quest for Champions Cup glory, but on the evidence of Friday they are miles clear of any other club in the URC.

“They were brilliant,” Smith told Premier Sports. “I'm not going to even make excuses from our side, they were just brilliant.

Dan Sheehan scores Leinster's seventh try of eight in the 52-0 win over Glasgow Warriors. | Getty Images

“I know a lot of other coaches have said that before, but the fact that they have played so many times together, they play internationally together, they are well managed, they do not have to play every week, and that allows them to be fresh and to spend more time in the gym.

“And it was evident, I think. It was the first time that we've been completely bullied in every part of the game.”

The availability after injury of Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Josh McKay, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and Jack Dempsey will beef up Glasgow for the URC run-in but they look set to lose Matt Fagerson, who seemed in considerable pain as he was taken off on a medical cart on Friday.

Smith was asked if he felt Glasgow could narrow the gap by the time they next play Leinster and his reply was typically bullish.