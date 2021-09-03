Glasgow Warriors: Ratu Tagive suffers suspected broken jaw in Newcastle defeat

Glasgow Warriors' Ratu Tagive was injured in the first half against Newcastle. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The Scotland squad player sustained the injury in the first half but played on until half-time.

The match marked the return of fans to Scotstoun for the first time in 18 months and they were treated to a first-half try from Duncan Weir, making his second debut after rejoining the club from Worcester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle hit back after the break and scored two late tries through Callum Chick and George Wacokecoke.

Danny Wilson, the Glasgow coach, was delighted to see the supporters back.

“It’s brilliant to have the fans here, and brilliant to have an atmosphere in the ground,” he said.

“I was a little bit disappointed in that last try for the result not to go our way. I thought the amount of opportunities we created, especially in the first 50 minutes - we’ve got to put some of those away. On another day we will.”

Wilson, who changed his entire team in the second half, felt is was a worthwhile hit out as his team builds towards the start of the United Rugby Championship on 24 September.

“We exposed 30 players to the game, which gave us a lot of information about those boys,” he said. WWe had some new signings, some experienced pros, some academy boys and a couple of Super6 boys. Therefore we had a look at a lot of players, which is what this game was about.

“We were a little bit rusty in a pre-season friendly, but there were lots of encouraging things and we got lots of contact under our belt ready for the next game.”