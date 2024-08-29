Glasgow Warriors play it smart with new contract despite knee concerns

Sione Vailanu has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Back row forward offers something different

Sione Vailanu has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors and has outlined his determination to get back to full fitness after injury forced him out of the second half of last season.

Vailanu, 29, has not played since suffering knee damage in the 1872 Cup win over Edinburgh at Scotstoun on December 22. It was initially thought he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks but it proved to be far more serious and the back-row forward missed out on Glasgow’s run to the United Rugby Championship title.

He has been working hard on his rehabilitation but it is believed he is still a bit away from a return to action. Nevertheless, he has proved himself to be an important player for Glasgow with his versatility across the back row and powerful ball-carrying abilities. While it’s an area of the team in which the Warriors are blessed with a number of quality players, none is quite as destructive with ball in hand as Vailanu.

Franco Smith, the club’s head coach, expressed his satisfaction at getting the player tied down on a new deal ahead of the new season.

“We’re pleased to retain Sione’s services for another couple of seasons, as we continue to build towards what is set to be another physically demanding campaign,” Smith said.

“He is someone that has bought into our culture and our environment, and his performances on the field have reflected that when he has been selected.

“Our medical and strength and conditioning teams have been working closely with him as he continues his return to match fitness, and we look forward to seeing him on the field again in the near future.”

Vailanu joined the club from Worcester Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 season and quickly established himself in the highly competitive Glasgow back row. He has scored eight tries in 28 Glasgow appearances to date and also represented Tonga at last year’s Rugby World Cup, playing in all four of their pool matches, including the defeat by Scotland in Nice.

“I’m loving my time in Glasgow,” Vailanu told the Warriors website. “Ever since the first day I arrived here, everyone made me feel so welcome. The environment here really allows me to push myself and challenge myself to get even better, because you know that everyone at this club – from the boys on the field to the team behind the scenes – is striving to be the best.

“I’m very grateful to the coaches for the trust that they’ve placed in me so far and for the opportunities they’ve given me. It really motivates you to go out and perform at your best, and help this club reach the heights we’re all aiming for.

“I love this club and I want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. The boys were outstanding in the back end of last season, and I want to get myself physically and mentally ready to get out and help to do my bit for the team.

“I love the Warrior Nation too, and I can’t wait to get out there again. It’s been frustrating not being able to be out there in front of them, but sometimes it is what it is – you’ve just got to get yourself right and then get back out there. The physios and medical team have been great, and I can’t wait to get out there once they give me the green light.”

Meanwhile, the URC has announced updates to two Glasgow Warriors away fixtures for the new season.