Glasgow Warriors play down talk of alleged gouging in Sharks defeat in South Africa

Eben Etzebeth of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors in Durban. | Getty Images

Knee injury to prop Nathan McBeth confirmed

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors have played down talk of an alleged gouging incident during Saturday’s defeat by the Sharks in South Africa and will not look to pursue the matter.

Frozen video images appear to show Eben Etzebeth, the Sharks international second row, making contact with Glasgow’s Henco Venter around the eyes. No action was taken by match referee Chris Busby nor was the incident flagged up by television match official Andrew Brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Carolan, the Warriors assistant coach, said there had been no complaint from their player and suggested the still images may have made the incident look worse than it appeared.

“Look, Henco didn’t report anything and it was [something] the citing commissioner has refuted and he’s passed it as acceptable,” said Carolan.

Eben Etzebeth of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors in Durban. | Getty Images

“Some of the optics don’t look great on it but I think when you slow down everything into a freeze frame there are many instances that can look worse than they are. We’re certainly not pursuing anything with that.”

Glasgow lost the match 28-24 but secured two bonus points thanks to late tries from Rory Darge and Johnny Matthews. The play the Stormers in Stellenbosch this weekend but will be without loosehead prop Nathan McBeth who suffered a medial collateral ligament injury against the Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, he did his MCL on his knee so he’ll need to nurse himself back to recovery,” said Carolan. “We’re fortunate that we’ve got Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti with us here and they’re both raring to go.”

Carolan also reported that scrum-half George Horne had sustained a “bang on his leg” during the game in Durban.

McBeth’s injury is likely to rule him out of contention for Scotland’s autumn Test series which begins a week on Saturday against Fiji and continues with games against South Africa, Portugal and Australia. National coach Gregor Townsend will name his squad on Wednesday and Carolan believes Glasgow's two games in South Africa are ideal preparation for the Warriors' Scotland contingent.