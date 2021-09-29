Glasgow Warriors' plastic pitch will be a new experience for visiting Sharks

Kyle Steyn during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun which will host the club's match against the Sharks on Saturday. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The Natal side are not used to playing on artificial turf and the hosts will look to take advantage in the United Rugby Championship encounter.

Both sides lost their opening URC games at the weekend but Glasgow picked up two bonus points in the 35-29 loss to Ulster in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m looking forward to it, it’ll be good to have these guys over here,” said Steyn who has played against several of the Sharks players in the Currie Cup. “I don’t think any of them have played on a 4G pitch before and certainly not in this kind of weather.

“Certainly coming over from South Africa the first time you get out on it, it’s something completely different. The bounce of the ball is definitely a wee bit harder.”

The wing/centre is well versed in South Africa rugby having played for the Griquas before moving to Scotland and is looking forward to the clash of styles. Sharks have signed veteran scrum-half Ruan Pienaar and Steyn has identified the 37-year-old as a key player for the visitors.

“I think it’ll be refreshing in terms of the style of game they’ll try to play and we’ll try to match that,” said Steyn. “And they’ve added Ruan Pienaar, who’s only just played his first game and he brings a lot more stability and control to their game. But I can’t wait for a full Scotstoun.”