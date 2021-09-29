Glasgow Warriors' plastic pitch will be a new experience for visiting Sharks

Glasgow Warriors’ South African-born back Kyle Steyn is looking forward to rolling out the green carpet when he welcomes the Sharks to Scotstoun on Saturday.

By Graham Bean
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:00 am
Kyle Steyn during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun which will host the club's match against the Sharks on Saturday. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Natal side are not used to playing on artificial turf and the hosts will look to take advantage in the United Rugby Championship encounter.

Both sides lost their opening URC games at the weekend but Glasgow picked up two bonus points in the 35-29 loss to Ulster in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I’m looking forward to it, it’ll be good to have these guys over here,” said Steyn who has played against several of the Sharks players in the Currie Cup. “I don’t think any of them have played on a 4G pitch before and certainly not in this kind of weather.

“Certainly coming over from South Africa the first time you get out on it, it’s something completely different. The bounce of the ball is definitely a wee bit harder.”

Read More

Read More
Scottish Rugby pledges significant investment in women’s game and help in World ...

The wing/centre is well versed in South Africa rugby having played for the Griquas before moving to Scotland and is looking forward to the clash of styles. Sharks have signed veteran scrum-half Ruan Pienaar and Steyn has identified the 37-year-old as a key player for the visitors.

“I think it’ll be refreshing in terms of the style of game they’ll try to play and we’ll try to match that,” said Steyn. “And they’ve added Ruan Pienaar, who’s only just played his first game and he brings a lot more stability and control to their game. But I can’t wait for a full Scotstoun.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.