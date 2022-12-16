Denied the chance to play at Scotstoun because of the freezing conditions, Franco Smith sought out the positives as he previewed Glasgow Warriors’ Challenge Cup tie against Perpignan.

Duncan Weir will start at stand-off for Glasgow Warriors against Perpignan. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Smith will take his side along the M8 to Murrayfield on Friday evening, the international pitch benefiting from undersoil heating which is absent from the artificial surface at Scotstoun. While the match against the French side is important in its own right, the displaced Warriors will also use it as a dress rehearsal for the 1872 Cup second leg with Edinburgh on December 30.

“We’re disappointed not to be playing at Scotstoun,” acknowledged Smith. “There has been a lot of work put in by the support staff to try to make it happen here, but unfortunately we ran out of time. I am also feeling sorry for our supporters who wanted to come and see the game here. We know they are the 24th guy in the team and that really excites us, as our home record shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, in that regard it is a disappointment, but at the same time we can use this as an opportunity. I don’t mind going to Murrayfield and it gives us a bit of a trial run for what is going to happen in a couple of weeks’ time against Edinburgh. It gives an opportunity for some of the guys who haven’t played there – maybe some of the foreigners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow supporters will be accommodated in the West Stand at Murrayfield as the club look to continue their recent good form. They kicked off their Challenge Cup campaign with an impressive win at Bath last week but Smith has once again radically revamped his team and he seeks to improve the depth and experience of his squad. There are ten changes in total for the Perpignan game, five in the forwards and five in the backs.

Murphy Walker starts at tighthead prop instead of Simon Bergham and Richie Gray comes into the second row for JP du Preez. There is an all-new back-row which sees Jack Dempsey return from a groin injury to line up at No 8 between Matt Fagerson and Sione Vailanu. Out go Jack Mann, Ryan Wilson and Cameron Neild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Weir, the match-winner off the bench last week, is picked at stand-off for his first start of the season, partnering the returning George Horne, as Domingo Miotti and Jamie Dobie drop out. Sione Tuipulotu returns and captains the side from outside centre, with Huw Jones moving inside. Sebastian Cancelliere comes in on the wing in place of Kyle Steyn, and Josh McKay replaces Ollie Smith at full-back. Ali Price is back on the bench.

Perpignan have been even more radical, making 14 changes to the side which went down at home to Bristol Bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Warriors players Ryan Wilson, Lewis Bean, Sione Tuipulotu and Kyle Steyn with four-year-old Alfie during a visit to the Glasgow Children's Hospital. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Smith, meanwhile, has offered a fairly gloomy update on Zander Fagerson’s hamstring injury, with the Scotland prop looking increasingly unlikely to be fit for the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on February 4. “I think it is definitely going to be longer than six weeks – or around six weeks – but it can be longer depending on how he reacts to the treatment,” said the Glasgow coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Warriors v Perpignan: Challenge Cup, BT Murrayfield, 8pm. TV: live on Viaplay.

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Josh McKay; 14. Sebastian Cancelliere, 13. Sione Tuipulotu (c), 12. Huw Jones, 11. Rufus McLean; 10. Duncan Weir, 9. George Horne; 1. Jamie Bhatti, 2. George Turner, 3. Murphy Walker, 4. Lewis Bean, 5. Richie Gray, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Sione Vailanu, 8. Jack Dempsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16. Johnny Matthews, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Sintu Manjezi, 21. Euan Ferrie, 22. Ali Price, 23. Tom Jordan.

Perpignan: 15. Tristan Tedder; 14. George Tilsley, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 12. Dorian Laborde, 11. Mathieu Acebes (c); 10. Jake McIntyre, 9. Tom Ecochard; 1. Giorgi Tetrashvili, 2. Seilala Lam, 3. Siosiua Halanukonuka, 4. Piula Faasalele, 5. Tristan Labouteley, 6. Lucas Velarte, 7. Kelian Galletier, 8. Genesis Mamea Lemalu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16. Mike Tadjer, 17. Xavier Chiocci, 18. Arthur Joly, 19. Posolo Tuilagi, 20. Lucas Bachelier, 21. Sadek Degmache, 22. Lucas Dubois, 23. Boris Goutard.