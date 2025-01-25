Glasgow Warriors' next gen and the cool head who'll guide them against Connacht

Duncan Munn to make first start and three potential debutants on bench

Duncan Weir will be a steady hand on the tiller as a clutch of newbies are given their opportunity for Glasgow Warriors against Connacht at Scotstoun on Sunday.

At the age of 33 and after 158 competitive appearances across two spells, Weir will captain the club for the first time. It’s another landmark achievement for the 30-times capped stand-off whose career straddles the Warriors’ Pro12 success in 2015 and last season’s stunning URC triumph.

In the absence of 12 Scotland internationals who are preparing for the Six Nations, Glasgow are looking to introduce members of the next generation against Connacht.

Duncan Munn, the centre, will make his first start for the club and there are three potential debutants on the bench in back-rower Macenzzie Duncan, hooker Joe Roberts and winger Kerr Johnston. In addition, tighthead prop Fin Richardson is making only his second appearance. He has the unenviable task of replacing Zander Fagerson but Weir will do his best to ensure things go smoothly for the new boys.

“I'm really eager and happy to try and pull these guys through and give them the best opportunity to shine on a match day because that's the next step for them,” said Weir. “They train so hard every week. They're so patient in doing their homework on all the opposition trends and their styles of play. It's a huge opportunity for them to show the coaches what they can do in a Glasgow shirt.

“The coaches have often talked about it in the last couple of weeks, it's just a different bum on the seat on the bus. The roles are the same if it's Zander Fagerson starting at tighthead or if it's Fin on Sunday. Their job title, what they have to do for the team, is the exact same.”

It’s the club’s first URC game since they lost away to Edinburgh and Weir will have a word in the ear of the young lads as the Warriors look to strengthen their hold on second place.

“It's exciting. It's a massive stage for them to come on and show what they can do. And, like I said before, all our systems are so well ingrained in us.”

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (URC, Scotstoun, Sunday, 3.30pm)

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Ollie Smith, Duncan Munn, Facundo Cordero; Duncan Weir (capt), Ben Afshar; Patrick Schickerling, Johnny Matthews, Fin Richardson, Euan Ferrie, Alex Samuel, Ally Miller, Henco Venter, Jack Mann. Replacements: Grant Stewart, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Macenzzie Duncan, Joe Roberts, Angus Fraser, Sean Kennedy, Kerr Johnston

Connacht: Santiago Cordero; Chay Mullins, Piers O’Conor, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston; JJ Hanrahan, Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, David O’Connor, Joe Joyce (CAPT), Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Oisin Dowling, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Jack Carty, Finn Treacy.