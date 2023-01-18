News you can trust since 1817
Glasgow Warriors need a point to guarantee home tie in Europe after Bristol Bears are docked five points

Glasgow Warriors look like being the beneficiaries after Bristol Bears were docked five points for selecting an ineligible player for their European Challenge Cup pool games against Perpignan and Zebre Parma.

By Graham Bean
4 minutes ago
Glasgow Warriors need a point against Bath to guarantee a home tie in the Challenge Cup last 16. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The points penalty means Glasgow jump above Bristol into fourth place in Pool A and now need only a single point from their final group match, at home to Bath on Friday, to guarantee a home tie in the round of 16. Franco Smith’s side have 14 points and are now five above fifth-placed Bristol. Glasgow had already qualified but finishing in the top four would mean a home match in the last 16, and also the quarter-finals, should they progress.

The Bears, who have also qualified for the last 16, were charged with misconduct by European Professional Club Rugby after picking lock Elliott Stooke as a replacement in their match-day squads last month. They were also fined 10,000 euros (£8,700), suspended until the end of next season. Bristol say they will not appeal.

