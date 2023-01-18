The points penalty means Glasgow jump above Bristol into fourth place in Pool A and now need only a single point from their final group match, at home to Bath on Friday, to guarantee a home tie in the round of 16. Franco Smith’s side have 14 points and are now five above fifth-placed Bristol. Glasgow had already qualified but finishing in the top four would mean a home match in the last 16, and also the quarter-finals, should they progress.
The Bears, who have also qualified for the last 16, were charged with misconduct by European Professional Club Rugby after picking lock Elliott Stooke as a replacement in their match-day squads last month. They were also fined 10,000 euros (£8,700), suspended until the end of next season. Bristol say they will not appeal.