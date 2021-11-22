Glasgow Warriors move for Ewan Ashman after winning try against Australia

Ewan Ashman will remain in Scotland after his debut with the national side, and join Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old hooker, who scored the winning try on his first senior Scotland appearance in the 15-13 victory over Australia at BT Murrayfield, will move to Scotstoun from Sale Sharks.

That try-scoring flair has persuaded Danny Wilson to move for the full international, who scored 11 over 15 appearances at under-20 level and was joint leading try-scorer at the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.He will provide cover on the front-row for the currently injured Fraser Brown and admitting reuniting with some of his international team-mates had left him “buzzing”.

Ashman said: “The way the club play – with intent to move and run with the ball – suits me down to a tee and is exactly the way I like to play.”

“The young group of players coming through right now is really exiting. You can see they’re building something at Glasgow and it’s something I want to be involved in.

“I’m going to take this opportunity with both hands, and play as well as I can while at Glasgow.”

Wilson added: “Ewan is another exciting young Scottish talent that has been stepping up and impressed recently for Scotland, as well as previously for the U20s.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him into our environment as we prepare for our next block of fixtures.”

Ashman will be in the mix for the Warriors’ trips to Benetton this weekend and La Rochelle next month, either side of a home match with the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship on December 4.