Glasgow Warriors lose heavily to Leinster but thoughts quickly turn to Doddie Weir - 'I am quite emotional now'

Sebastian Cancelliere got over for a try but Glasgow Warriors suffered another heavy 40-5 URC defeat away to Leinster at RDS on a sad day for Scottish rugby.

Leinster's Cormac Foley and Glasgow Warriors' George Horne challenge for the ball. Photo by Billy Stickland/INPHO/Shutterstock.

Scottish legend Doddie Weir passed away after a five-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease and emotional Glasgow hooker Frazer Brown paid tribute to him afterwards.

“It’s hugely sad news,” said Brown. “I played in that game two weeks ago [against New Zealand, where Weir delivered the match ball] and it was a very emotional day for anyone there. I know it was very emotional for myself on the pitch. I am quite emotional now.

“Doddie is an amazing man and he was an amazing man. The strength he has shown over the last five years. He’s unbelievable, probably the strongest man I have met in my life. It’s hugely sad news and my thoughts and everyone’s thoughts here are for Doddie’s family, his children and obviously his wife because it will be a very difficult time for them as well as the rest of the country.”

The visitors endured a thumping 76-14 loss which cost Danny Wilson his job in this fixture last season. And despite the manner of that quarter-final defeat they made similar errors and fell behind early as Leinster continued their perfect season.

Rob Russell scored twice in the first half while veteran winger Dave Kearney added the other try and Leinster took a 21-0 half-time lead. Cancelliere touched down after the break but there were further tries from Michael Milne, Russell and John McKee to seal another Leinster win.

Leinster scored twice in the opening quarter, first Jamie Osborne provided the long pass and Kearney was in space to score in the eighth minute Ross Byrne’s conversion gave Leinster a 7-0 lead and then he converted Russell’s sensational first try after George Horne and Gregor Brown failed to get Charlie Ngatai into touch.

Glasgow finally got their chance when openside flanker Sione Vailanu came up with the ball from a Leinster ruck, Josh McKay provided the fancy footwork and they got within inches only for Luke McGrath to make the turnover.

McGrath turned provider for Russell in the 22nd minute when he broke from a maul and his winger handed off Rufus McLean before speeding away. Byrne kept his 100 percent record and they were 21-0 ahead.

One positive from Glasgow’s first half display was their dominant scrum which won them three penalties. The latter of which led to a drive downfield but Cancelliere knocked on. Franco Smith’s side won another scrum penalty before the break and then the returning Ronan Kelleher was penalised at a ruck. But with Glasgow building nicely young lock Alex Samuel knocked on and that was it for the first half.

Glasgow trailed 21-0 at half-time and almost made the dream start to the second half but Gregor Brown had his 46th minute effort chalked off for obstruction. However, they came again and Steyn gave the pass for Cancelliere to score in the right corner. But Horne missed the kick and the deficit remained at 21-5.

