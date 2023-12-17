Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Bhatti stokes flames ahead of derby week - 'I do feel like we play better rugby than Edinburgh'
Jamie Bhatti spent a season with Edinburgh and plays alongside their internationals while on Scotland duty – but that hasn’t stopped him “hating” the prospect of coming second best to the capital club.
The loosehead prop is in his second spell at Glasgow Warriors and has come to relish the 1872 Cup derbies that begin again on Friday with the first leg at Scotstoun. Both teams head into that one on the back of impressive European victories and eager to strengthen their position in the United Rugby Championship. Underlying all that, however, is a more visceral desire to get one over on your old rivals and, on that front, Bhatti is not a man who needs any additional motivation.
“The two Edinburgh games are massive for us, especially where both teams are sitting in the league just now,” he said. “In terms of the rivalry, it’s a hard one to explain. I just don’t really like them. I hate losing to them. I just feel like we play so much better rugby than them. Don’t get me wrong, I like the club and I like the boys there. I used to play for Edinburgh. But, watching them play this season, I do feel like we play better rugby than them. I would be really frustrated if we got beat off of them. I love playing for Glasgow and I love winning games for them. I want to win the league and the Champions Cup playing for this club. If it’s Edinburgh who beat us at any point, I’d hate them. Glasgow is my club.”
Being international comrades won’t lessen the ferocity of the in-game aggro, with Bhatti highlighting the Scotland captain as one of the worst offenders. “In terms of the banter between the teams, it’s more likely to happen in the game than before,” he said. “Jamie Ritchie will be in your ear if they win a penalty and stuff like that. There’s never a divide in the Scotland camp, but it’s good to have the bragging rights. If you go into camp for the Six Nations knowing you’ve dusted up the Edinburgh boys at Christmas, that’s never a bad feeling.”