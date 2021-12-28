Glasgow Warriors issue Covid update as club cancel press briefing

The first leg of the 1872 Cup clash due to be played at Scotstoun had to be postponed after a number of Glasgow players tested positive for the virus with the second leg at the DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, January 2 also under threat.
The United Rugby Championship took the decision to call off the fixture following discussions with Glasgow and Public Health Scotland with the challenge now to find a new date in an already congested calender.
Warriors have also taken the decision to postpone their Wednesday press briefing while they work their way through the ongoing situation.
A club statement read: “Glasgow Warriors continues to support its players that are isolating and are focused on mitigating any further risks to players and staff through its stringent COVID-19 protocols.”
Edinburgh have also been hit by a number of Covid cases this week and head coach Mike Blair was due to miss Monday’s game because he was isolating as a close contact.