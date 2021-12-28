Glasgow Warriors issue Covid update as club cancel press briefing

Scotstoun stadium, home of Glasgow Warriors, who are dealing with a Covid outbreak. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The first leg of the 1872 Cup clash due to be played at Scotstoun had to be postponed after a number of Glasgow players tested positive for the virus with the second leg at the DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, January 2 also under threat.

The United Rugby Championship took the decision to call off the fixture following discussions with Glasgow and Public Health Scotland with the challenge now to find a new date in an already congested calender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors have also taken the decision to postpone their Wednesday press briefing while they work their way through the ongoing situation.

A club statement read: “Glasgow Warriors continues to support its players that are isolating and are focused on mitigating any further risks to players and staff through its stringent COVID-19 protocols.”

Edinburgh have also been hit by a number of Covid cases this week and head coach Mike Blair was due to miss Monday’s game because he was isolating as a close contact.