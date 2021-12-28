Glasgow Warriors issue Covid update as club cancel press briefing

Glasgow Warriors are continuing to deal with the effects of a Covid outbreak that led to the cancellation of their fixture against Edinburgh on Monday.

By Bruce McMurray
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 7:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 7:06 pm
Scotstoun stadium, home of Glasgow Warriors, who are dealing with a Covid outbreak. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The first leg of the 1872 Cup clash due to be played at Scotstoun had to be postponed after a number of Glasgow players tested positive for the virus with the second leg at the DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, January 2 also under threat.

The United Rugby Championship took the decision to call off the fixture following discussions with Glasgow and Public Health Scotland with the challenge now to find a new date in an already congested calender.

Warriors have also taken the decision to postpone their Wednesday press briefing while they work their way through the ongoing situation.

A club statement read: “Glasgow Warriors continues to support its players that are isolating and are focused on mitigating any further risks to players and staff through its stringent COVID-19 protocols.”

Edinburgh have also been hit by a number of Covid cases this week and head coach Mike Blair was due to miss Monday’s game because he was isolating as a close contact.

