Glasgow Warriors in South Africa: 'Expect razzle dazzle and hard and fast footie' says Josh McKay

Josh McKay's last visit to South Africa coincided with the start of Covid. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

This week’s return trip should be a more fruitful occasion for the Glasgow Warriors full-back who is looking to help keep his club in the top four as the United Rugby Championship play-offs hove into view.

The New Zealander and his team-mates landed in Cape Town on Tuesday and will base themselves in Stellenbosch for their two-game mini-tour. They’ll take on Stormers at Newlands on Friday before heading to the Highveld to face the Bulls in Pretoria seven days later.

The conditions and the quality of the opposition make it a short but daunting itinerary but in McKay Glasgow have a player well versed in southern hemisphere rugby.

“Been a couple of years since I have been to South Africa,” he said this week. “Last time I was there I was with the Highlanders at the very beginning of Covid.

“I went from there to Argentina and that game got cancelled. And then we went back to Australia and two years’ into lockdown and two years later here we are going to South Africa.”

Glasgow arrive buoyed by an impressive win in Newcastle in the Challenge Cup last Friday. Their away form has been patchy this season but this was a solid result, albeit conditions will be a little different in Cape Town and Pretoria.

“A bit warmer than Scotland!” smiled McKay. “We have a couple of 30 degree days lined up. Long range forecast is it might be a bit cooler. Theirs is a different style of rugby. Back on grass and both South African teams will be playing hard and fast footie.

“There is no secret everyone knows how the South African teams have been playing and how games over there have been going. There have been high scoring games. There has been a lot of X factor from them, a lot of razzle dazzle. Everybody is pretty prepared for what we are going over there to face.