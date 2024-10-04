Glasgow Warriors in advanced 1872 Cup Hampden talks - but Queen's Park hurdle to navigate
Glasgow Warriors are in advanced talks to stage the home leg of their 1872 Cup tie against Edinburgh at Hampden Park.
The inter-city rivals traditionally play each other twice over the festive period, with Edinburgh hosting their home leg at Murrayfield where a record crowd of 37,904 watched last season’s game in the capital.
Glasgow play their home tie at Scotstoun where the capacity is under 8,000 and demand always outstrips the number of tickets available. By moving the game to Hampden they will hope to attract a crowd similar to that which turned up at Murrayfield.
There is still a bit of negotiating to be done before Hampden can be confirmed as the venue. Glasgow are due to host the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Saturday, December 21. But Queen’s Park are also due to be at home that day, with a Championship fixture against Raith Rovers scheduled.
Glasgow Warriors have never before played at 52,000 capacity Hampden Park but the national football stadium has staged international rugby.
Scotland played South Africa there in 1906 because no rugby ground was big enough to satisfy the demand to see the touring team. Hampden was a venue for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, with South Africa playing Uruguay in a pool match. Scotland also played Romania in a warm-up fixture before the tournament. The most recent rugby at Hampden was the autumn international between Scotland and Australia in November 2004 which the Aussies won 31-17 in front of 28,400 supporters.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.