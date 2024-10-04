First leg of inter-city Christmas clash set to be moved to bigger stadium

Glasgow Warriors are in advanced talks to stage the home leg of their 1872 Cup tie against Edinburgh at Hampden Park.

The inter-city rivals traditionally play each other twice over the festive period, with Edinburgh hosting their home leg at Murrayfield where a record crowd of 37,904 watched last season’s game in the capital.

Glasgow play their home tie at Scotstoun where the capacity is under 8,000 and demand always outstrips the number of tickets available. By moving the game to Hampden they will hope to attract a crowd similar to that which turned up at Murrayfield.

Hampden could be the venue for Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby. | SNS Group

There is still a bit of negotiating to be done before Hampden can be confirmed as the venue. Glasgow are due to host the first leg of the 1872 Cup on Saturday, December 21. But Queen’s Park are also due to be at home that day, with a Championship fixture against Raith Rovers scheduled.

Glasgow Warriors have never before played at 52,000 capacity Hampden Park but the national football stadium has staged international rugby.