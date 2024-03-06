Glasgow Warriors hand professional contract to promising youngster - 'we are excited by his potential'

Ben Afshar has been rewarded for a breakthrough season at Glasgow Warriors by signing his first full-time contract with the Scotstoun outfit.

The 20-year-old marked his first start for the club with a debut try last month, running in his first score in the United Rugby Championship as part of the 40-7 home win against Dragons. The scrum-half follows Gregor Hiddleston in graduating from a partnership contract with Stirling Wolves, where he was a prominent figure in the 2023 FOSROC Super Series title triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Edinburgh Accies, Afshar was previously coached by Glasgow team-mate Jamie Dobie when studying at Merchiston Castle School.

Ben Afshar breaks the line to score his first Glasgow try in the win oer Dragons at Scotstoun on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I’m over the moon to be honest,” he told the Warriors website. “It’s been a bit of a crazy year – to get so much game time and experience playing for Glasgow Warriors is beyond what I’d dreamed of this year, and I’m so excited to be here for the foreseeable future.

“The environment here is top-class; I love coming in to train here, it’s such a good group of boys and the coaching group is so good at identifying areas where I can improve and feeding back to me. Making my debut was an unforgettable experience for me and scoring my first try against the Dragons was unbelievable – I definitely got a bit excited when I saw TJ (Tom Jordan) make the break and heard the crowd roar! I just want to keep working hard and developing, and hopefully experiencing many more matchdays for this club.”