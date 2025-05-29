Glasgow Warriors give update on Huw Jones injury and Lions prognosis

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones will miss the URC play-off quarter-final against the Stormers. | SNS Group

Smith explains injury situation for Warriors man

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huw Jones has an Achilles tendon issue that will need to be managed but Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith is confident it will not affect the player’s participation in the British & Irish Lions’ summer tour.

The centre has been ruled out of Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Stormers at Scotstoun on Friday night after the problem flared up again and Stafford McDowall will take his place at 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, 31, made his long-awaited comeback for the Warriors against Benetton earlier this month. It was his first match since playing for Scotland against France in the Six Nations decider and he retained his place for Glasgow’s game with Leinster a fortnight ago.

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones will miss the URC play-off quarter-final against the Stormers. | SNS Group

The injury has troubled Jones for some time and while it won’t require surgery it will need to be carefully managed.

“Unfortunately since the Six Nations, Huw has been struggling with that,” said Smith. “It's not a muscle injury, it's a tendon issue. It flares up and it takes a lot of time to get the inflammation gone. He's not been available. All our Lions haven't been available much since the Six Nations.

“When this thing reoccurred at the back end of last week, it looked treatable and we've managed it well. But it just flared up again on Tuesday. He was announced originally in the team but unfortunately now for him, we have to go and have a deeper look to see if we can get him fixed and get the inflammation down so he'll be able to play in any other game that hopefully we will play going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow are aiming to retain the URC title they won so impressively last season and a victory over the Stormers would set up a semi-final against either Leinster or Scarlets. Jones played a key role in last year’s triumph, dovetailing brilliantly with Sione Tuipulotu in the midfield. His centre partner has also been sidelined by injury and only made his return in the Leinster game after four months out.

While Tuipulotu has come through unscathed, Jones will have to be patient as Glasgow try to ease him back.

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu after they were named in the British & Irish Lions squad. | SNS Group

“Without becoming a doctor in five minutes, I can honestly state that it's something that will be managed for the rest of his career,” added Smith. “By the last five years of my own career, I had similar problems so I can relate to what's happening to him.

“Unfortunately, you pick up a little bit of wear and tear through the years. Now at the later stage of one's career, it always influences things a little bit. But it is treatable, it is manageable and I'm sure he'll be back fighting as early as next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, Tuipulotu and their Glasgow team-mates Scott Cummings and Zander Fagerson have all been named in the Lions squad for the tour of Australia and Smith insisted Jones’ place was not in doubt.

“No, not at all,” said the coach. “Huw is an important player for us and it's important that he gets well. I think he's going to play a lot of rugby still in the summer.”

Smith sad at exits

Smith, meanwhile, has expressed his disappointment at the imminent departure of Sebastian Cancelliere and JP du Preez who will leave the club at the end of the season. The pair are part of a group of eight exits announced this week by Glasgow.

“I'm really disappointed,” said Smith. “There's nobody at the club that I wanted to lose. We're people that give our hearts and those two are similar. The disappointment in their eyes and the way they've gone about their business, JP working hard to get back in form and obviously, Seb has been brilliant for the time I've been here. But even before he's absolutely had value on and off the pitch. I'm really disappointed that it's come to an end for him here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Rugby is in the process of implementing a policy of having more Scottish players which is believed to have partly shaped the decision to allow Cancelliere and du Preez to leave. Smith has already expressed his sadness that Henco Venter, the South African No 8, is also leaving.