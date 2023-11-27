Glasgow Warriors get big injury boost ahead of trip to Munster as George Horne update given

George Horne is in contention to return for Glasgow Warriors against Munster on Friday night.

The Scotland scrum-half missed the weekend victory over Ulster after tweaking his hamstring against Benetton the previous week. With Ali Price on loan at Edinburgh and Jamie Dobie out until February after undergoing ankle surgery, fringe figure Sean Kennedy was handed the No 9 shirt for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years. Back-up came from Scotland under-20 prospect Ben Afshar who was given a late run-out off the bench in the 33-20 victory that sent Warriors to the top of the United Rugby Championship standings.

Head coach Franco Smith has spoken about searching for scrum-half replacements but may hold off now with Horne closing in on a comeback. Glasgow attack coach, Nigel Carolan, confirmed both the No. 9 and centre Huw Jones are on the way back, although whether either will feature against Munster in Cork will be decided closer to the time. He said: “George is getting close [to returning]. It could be later in the week before we know but he’s back running again and full of energy. Huw Jones is getting close too.”

George Horne could ease Glasgow Warriors' injury issues at scrum-half.