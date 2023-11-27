Glasgow Warriors get big injury boost ahead of trip to Munster as George Horne update given
George Horne is in contention to return for Glasgow Warriors against Munster on Friday night.
The Scotland scrum-half missed the weekend victory over Ulster after tweaking his hamstring against Benetton the previous week. With Ali Price on loan at Edinburgh and Jamie Dobie out until February after undergoing ankle surgery, fringe figure Sean Kennedy was handed the No 9 shirt for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years. Back-up came from Scotland under-20 prospect Ben Afshar who was given a late run-out off the bench in the 33-20 victory that sent Warriors to the top of the United Rugby Championship standings.
Head coach Franco Smith has spoken about searching for scrum-half replacements but may hold off now with Horne closing in on a comeback. Glasgow attack coach, Nigel Carolan, confirmed both the No. 9 and centre Huw Jones are on the way back, although whether either will feature against Munster in Cork will be decided closer to the time. He said: “George is getting close [to returning]. It could be later in the week before we know but he’s back running again and full of energy. Huw Jones is getting close too.”
Kennedy scored a try in that rare start and Carolan felt the 32-year-old settled down well after a slow start. “In the first 10 to 15 minutes we were under the pump a wee bit after we didn’t manage our first exit as well as we could have,” he added. “But I thought Sean grew into the game. He’s pretty level-headed and it’s great to have him as he rubs off really well on Ben.”