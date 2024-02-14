Glasgow Warriors game time vital for Ross Thompson in bid for Scotland Six Nations action

Glasgow Warriors fly-half Ross Thompson during a Scotland training session at Oriam. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ross Thompson remains hopeful of featuring for Scotland in these Six Nations but knows he needs to cement his place at club level first.

The Glasgow Warriors fly-half joined up with Gregor Townsend’s squad last month following the injury withdrawal of Adam Hastings and helped the team prepare for the matches against Wales and France. Thompson has three caps to his name but last took to the field during the tour of South America in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much had been expected of the 24-year-old when he first emerged as a young player of some promise three years ago but he missed most of last season due to injury. This year he’s stayed fit but hasn’t always found favour with Warriors head coach Franco Smith who has tended to prefer Tom Jordan or Duncan Weir at No. 10.

Thompson has returned to Scotstoun with a view to featuring in Glasgow’s home United Rugby Championship game against Dragons this weekend in the hope of catching Townsend’s eye ahead of the clash with Edinburgh a week on Saturday.

“I’d love to [play for Scotland in the matches remaining] and I’ll keep pushing as much as I can to try to get that,” he said.

“It was obviously a difficult season last year with injuries and this season I’ve maybe not had as much gametime as I would have liked. The more games you play, the more momentum you get and then you can really stick your hand up for Scotland honours.

“I like to stay involved and keep training so it’s been good to be back in that environment and try to push for some gametime there.”

Thompson watched from the stand as Scotland were denied a last-gasp victory over France but hoped the team would rally against England.

He added: “It’s a shame we came out on the wrong side of the result at the weekend. Everyone was disappointed. It’s just a shame that the TMO decision determined the outcome of the game right in the last minute. To lose like that is obviously tough.