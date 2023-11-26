Glasgow Warriors' Sean Kennedy, left, celebrates with team-mate Johnny Matthews after their side's 33-20 win over Ulster in the BKT United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Trying to get a game when there are three internationals ahead of him in the queue isn’t easy but Kennedy got a rare opportunity on Saturday night and played a key role in the victory over Ulster which put Franco Smith’s side clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship. In fact, it was his first start for the club since 21 March 2021 - two years, eight months and four days ago - and he marked the occasion with Glasgow’s first try as they fought back from 14-0 down to win 33-20.

“I definitely did enjoy that,” Kennedy said. “I’ve not played many games this season, or last year, or the year before that, or the year before that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy has been thrust into the spotlight because Glasgow have seen their scrum-half stocks depleted. The Warriors have gone from having three available Scotland nines to none. Ali Price has departed on loan to Edinburgh, while Jamie Dobie and George Horne are injured. At 32, Kennedy is realistic about his place in the pecking order and is content to wait for his chance.

“I don’t find it too hard,” he said. “I know the situation, especially before Ali left, with the quality of the nines here. I’m pretty realistic around where I am compared to those boys. I just said to Franco that if he needs me, I’ll be ready. That’s my role in this team. If I can help those boys, helping prep the team to win games, I’m still doing my job.

“I’m pretty lucky to be playing rugby for a living - I’m well aware of that as well, especially at my age. I don’t want to take it for granted, and I also need to pay my bills and my mortgage! So I don’t find it too hard to stay motivated.”

His responsibilities increased as he and partner Claire welcomed baby Addie into the world on Wednesday. There's not been much sleep since but you wouldn’t have noticed judging by Kennedy’s performance against Ulster. Having sparked the comeback with the Warriors’ opening score, further tries followed from George Turner, Kyle Rowe and two from super sub Johnny Matthews. Tom Jordan converted four of them and all Ulster could add to early converted tries by Tom Stewart and John Cooney were a couple of penalties, from Cooney and Nathan Doak.

Smith’s Glasgow are an invigorating watch and Kennedy feels he’s learning under the coach. He could be on the verge of a glorious Indian summer to a career which has included Scotland call-ups and a long spell at Edinburgh sandwiched between two stints at Glasgow. He intends to make the most of it.