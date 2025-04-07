Glasgow Warriors forward to appear before disciplinary committee over eye incident

No 8 made contact with face of Leicester Tigers player in Champions Cup tie

Henco Venter, the Glasgow Warriors forward, has been summoned to appear before an independent disciplinary committee following an incident in Saturday night’s Investec Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers at Scotstoun.

EPCR, the organiser of the European club rugby competitions, received a citing complaint from match citing commissioner Adrien Menez of France alleging contact with the eye of the Tigers prop Dan Cole in the second minute of the last-16 tie.

The No 8’s actions were potentially in contravention of Law 9.12 which states that a “player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to:

“Intentional contact with eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 12 weeks; Mid-range: 18 weeks; Top-end: 24-208 weeks

“Reckless contact with eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 6 weeks; Mid-range: 12 weeks; Top-end: 18-208 weeks.”

The disciplinary hearing, will take place by video conference on Tuesday and the independent committee will be made up of Richard Whittam KC (England, chair), Ken Owens (Wales) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal).

Stafford McDowall, Venter’s Glasgow Warriors team-mate, was suspended for three weeks for an incident in the Champions Cup pool match against Toulon away in December.

On that occasion, the player accepted he had made reckless contact with the eye of an opponent and the disciplinary panel decided the offending was at the low end of the scale of seriousness, imposing an entry point of six weeks’ suspension.

McDowall received a three-week reduction in the length of his suspension due to his good disciplinary record and timely acceptance of the charge and was banned for three weeks.