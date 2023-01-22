News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Glasgow Warriors find out Challenge Cup last 16 opponents - and Finn Russell could await in quarter-finals

Glasgow Warriors will take on the Dragons in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup - with a possible match-up against Finn Russell’s Racing 92 awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals.

By Graham Bean
4 minutes ago
 Comment
Glasgow Warriors drew with Bath to guarantee a home tie in the Challenge Cup round of 16. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Glasgow Warriors drew with Bath to guarantee a home tie in the Challenge Cup round of 16. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The pool stage concluded on Sunday, with the Dragons losing 30-25 to the Lions to finish fifth in Pool B. Glasgow will have home advantage in the round of 16 after finishing second in Pool A. They drew their final group stage match 19-19 at home to Bath on Friday after winning the previous three. Other results over the weekend saw them retain second place. The Welsh side will travel to Scotstoun for the one-legged tie on the weekend of March 31/April 1-2.

If Glasgow were to win, they would also be at home in the quarter-finals, against either the Emirates Lions, who were third in Pool B, or Racing 92, who are dropping into the Challenge Cup after finishing 10th in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup. Finn Russell, who began his pro career with Glasgow, is in his final season with Racing after agreeing a deal to join Bath in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Finn RussellGlasgow WarriorsRacing
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.