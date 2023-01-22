The pool stage concluded on Sunday, with the Dragons losing 30-25 to the Lions to finish fifth in Pool B. Glasgow will have home advantage in the round of 16 after finishing second in Pool A. They drew their final group stage match 19-19 at home to Bath on Friday after winning the previous three. Other results over the weekend saw them retain second place. The Welsh side will travel to Scotstoun for the one-legged tie on the weekend of March 31/April 1-2.