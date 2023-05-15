Domingo Miotti started in the Challenge Cup knockout wins over the Dragons and Lions. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Franco Smith's side are without first-choice stand-off Tom Jordan for the game in Dublin following his first-half red card against Munster earlier this month. With Jordan suspended, head coach Smith is set to face a straight choice between Miotti and Duncan Weir for the final. Stafford McDowall, the centre, filled in at 10 against Munster after Jordan was sent off but Glasgow attack coach Nigel Carolan suggested it was unlikely he would be asked to play out of position against Toulon. “One of our more established tens will probably be the plan,” said Carolan. “We’ll see how Duncan and Domingo go at the start of the week then decide which of them will start. It’s difficult not to have Stafford involved [in some capacity]. He’s been a great and consistent performer for us.”

Weir and Miotti offer contrasting styles. At 32, Weir is the more experienced player and arguably a safer pair of hands. He was part of the Warriors team which won the Pro12 final in 2015, during his first stint with the club, and has also delivered on the big stage for Scotland in key matches. However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Scotstoun and has started just twice this season. Miotti, the Argentina international, offers more creativity and started in the Challenge Cup last-16 win over the Dragons and the quarter-final victory versus the Lions.

“Duncan is an established game-managing 10,” said Carolan. “He’s got a pretty sound kicking game. Domingo has a little more flair and is very much a confidence player. When his confidence is up, he does some really magical things. The challenge is to have players around him to get the best out of him if we do decide to select him. Duncan is a little bit more conservative, plays more back in the pocket. He has a good kicking game, but generally we are a team who try to break sides down with ball in hand. Most of our kicks are on the front foot, we don’t generally kick off 10. If we do select Duncan, it does change to some degree some of the things we do.”