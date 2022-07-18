Glasgow Warriors: Enrique Pieretto injury blow but Sebastián Cancelliere boost as winger returns to action

Glasgow Warriors prop Enrique Pieretto has had surgery on a shoulder injury. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The tighthead required surgery after picking up the injury while on tour in Europe with Argentina XV, the Pumas’ second string side.

The better news for Glasgow is that winger Sebastián Cancelliere made a successful return on the tour after missing the end of the domestic season with knee ligament damage. The winger played for Argentina XV in their wins over Georgia and Portugal.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancelliere, like the rest of the Glasgow players on international duty, will be given an additional five weeks to rest before returning to the club.

Sebastián Cancelliere made his return from injury in two matches for Argentina XV. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

That may be extended in the case of Cancelliere and stand-off Domingo Miotti if they are required by the full Argentina squad for the Rugby Championship which begins on August 6 and will run until September 24.

The rest of the Warriors squad began their first block of pre-season training on Monday. With the club yet to appoint a head coach following the departure of Danny Wilson, the session was overseen by assistant coaches Nigel Carolan, Pete Murchie, Pete Horne and Al Dickinson, and Cillian Reardon, the head of athletic performance.

New signings Allan Dell, JP du Preez, Sintu Manjezi and Sione Vailanu all took part but Huw Jones was missing as he recovers from a back injury sustained in Harlequins’ Premiership semi-final loss to Saracens. He is expected to be available for the start of the URC season in mid-September.

Also absent were Ally Miller (back), Alex Samuel (hand) and Josh McKay (ankle) who have all undergone successful surgeries. Glasgow say they expect them to be back fit “for the opening rounds of the URC”.

Duncan Weir (calf) and Gregor Brown (groin) are both managing soft tissue injuries and will re-join the squad later in pre-season. Kyle Steyn has recovered from the ankle injury he picked against the Stormers and is back training.