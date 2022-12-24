It’s advantage Glasgow Warriors at the halfway stage of the 1872 Cup following their 16-10 win over Edinburgh at Scotstoun on Friday night in the first leg of the festive double-header. The sides meet again at BT Murrayfield on 30 December when the capital side will seek to overturn their opponents’ narrow advantage and retain the trophy. Here, we take a look at three talking points from the first game.

Glasgow Warriors' Richie Gray was a worthy winner of the player of the match award against Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Evergreen Richie Gray

Richie Gray’s Indian summer is extending into mid-winter and the Glasgow second row was outstanding once again in the win over Edinburgh. A worthy recipient of the player of the match award, Gray continued the form that saw him recalled to the Scotland squad in the autumn after a lengthy absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franco Smith called him “a Warrior through and through” and there is no doubt the Glasgow coach is getting the best out of the lock who is a colossal presence in the lineout and a threat in the loose. At 33, Gray is showing no signs of slowing down and is developing into an influential leadership figure at the club during this fruitful second spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home is where the heart is in 1872 Cup

History tells us that home advantage is key in this fixture and it will take something special for Glasgow to buck the trend in Friday’s second leg. You have to go back to Boxing Day 2016 for the last time the Warriors won at Murrayfield in the 1872 Cup. On that occasion, tries by Junior Bulumakau, Josh Strauss and Alex Dunbar guided Glasgow to a 25-12 victory over an Edinburgh side whose points all came from the boot of Duncan Weir, now back at Scotstoun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Brown, Ali Price and Zander Fagerson all played that day and the former two are likely to be involved again on Friday.

Edinburgh’s away record is slightly better, with their last win at Scotstoun coming in December 2018, but not losing at home has become a non-negotiable in recent seasons. Mike Blair’s side overturned a 13-point deficit from the first leg last season and have less than half that total to overhaul this time, but Glasgow are a far more dogged unit now than they were last May when the second leg was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh's Emiliano Boffelli missed a couple of first-half penalties against Glasgow at a windy Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

King Boff is fallible after all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emiliano Boffelli has been the man with the Midas touch for club and country this past 18 months but the hero of Roseburn and Rosario missed the chance (twice) to give Edinburgh the lead against Glasgow at Scotstoun. With the game still pointless, Boffelli had two penalty attempts at goal from around the 40-metre mark. The first drifted just wide and the second struck the post, the wind moving the ball off-kilter on both occasions.