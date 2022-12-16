A trip along the M8 to play a home match at Murrayfield proved no insurmountable obstacle for Glasgow Warriors who made it two wins from two in this season’s Challenge Cup.

Glasgow Warriors' get a penalty try as Sione Tuipulotu goes over during the Challenge Cup win over Perpignan at BT Murrayfield. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Tries from Rufus McLean, Huw Jones, Seb Cancelliere and a penalty try helped them beat Perpignan 26-18 and leaves them well placed to qualify for the last 16. They complete their Pool A fixtures away to Perpignan and at home to Bath in January.

There wasn’t much flow and they will have to up their game for the forthcoming double-header with Edinburgh but the bottom line is Glasgow emerged unscathed and with a bonus-point victory. It also marked a coming of age for flanker Sione Vailanu who was outstanding in the Warriors back row.

The frozen artificial pitch at Scotstoun necessitated the journey east and the squad was accompanied by a hardy band of Warriors supporters. The official attendance was given as 671 and the travelling fans deserve credit for attempting to generate a bit of atmosphere in the cavernous 67,000-capacity bowl.

Glasgow played almost the entire opening quarter in the Perpignan 22 but had to wait until the 18th minute for the opening try. Duncan Weir kicked to the corner and from the resulting lineout maul George Horne spun the ball out to Sione Tuipulotu, immediately creating an overload on the right flank. The ball was moved quickly from Weir to Josh McKay to McLean and the winger finished in the corner.

Try No 2 came from a similar source. But when Tuipulotu took the ball from the lineout maul this time he played a clever kick through for Jones to run on and score, his second try in as many games since returning to the club.

Perpignan were offering little in an attacking sense but did manage to provoke a reaction from the hosts when centre Dorian Laborde grabbed Weir around the ankles off the ball, preventing him from getting up and sparking a minor skirmish.

Then, out of the blue, Perpignan scored a delightful try. Glasgow were caught napping and Mathieu Acebes’ kick and chase had the hosts on the back foot. The ball was worked back to Jake McIntyre and the Aussie stand-off sidestepped his way past four to score.

Tristan Tedder missed the conversion attempt but Perpignan cut Glasgow’s lead to six points with Laborde’s 45-metre penalty 15 minutes into the second half. Worse was to follow for the home side when Perpignan’s substitutes combined to score their second try. Replacement scrum-half Sadek Degmache was the creator, breaking up the right before playing in Lucas Dubois to finish. Laborde converted to edge the Catalans 15-14 ahead on the hour mark, the first time they had led.

Glasgow were stung and immediately turned the tables on the visitors who couldn’t cope with the pressure on their line. Lock Tristan Labouteley was shown the yellow card after Perpignan conceded three quick penalties and it was a case of double jeopardy as referee Anthony Woodthorpe awarded a penalty try. The French side were then reduced to 13 when their other lock, replacement Posolo Tuilagi, was sin-binned for collapsing a maul.