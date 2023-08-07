Glasgow Warriors duo miss out on Argentina World Cup squad but Emiliano Boffelli included

Glasgow Warriors pair Sebastian Cancelliere and Lucio Sordoni have missed out on inclusion in Argentina’s World Cup squad, but Edinburgh’s Emiliano Boffelli has been selected.

Sebastian Cancelliere has not been selected by Argentina for the 2023 World Cup.

Full-back Boffelli was a certainty to be picked given his excellent form for Los Pumas of late, but winger Cancelliere and prop Sordoni’s fates hung in the balance following the opening match of this year’s Rugby Championship, which Argentina lost 41-12 in Mendoza. Neither player has featured for Michael Cheika’s team since last month’s heavy defeat and when the 33-man squad for next month’s tournament was unveiled on Monday, both names were absent.

Argentina are in Pool D for the World Cup alongside England, Japan, Samoa and Chile, and begin their campaign against the English in Marseille on Saturday, September 9.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has named an experienced and settled 33-man squad for the tournament. Sam Cane will captain the All Blacks, who have decided to leave young lock Samipeni Finau at home despite an impressive debut against Australia last weekend. The squad is made up of18 forwards and 15 backs and was picked by Foster and his fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt.

“It’s a great privilege to both select and be selected for an All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad,” said Foster. “This group has grown in belief and is highly motivated to represent our country with pride in France, as we seek to be the first nation to win the Rugby World Cup four times."