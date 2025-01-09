Glasgow Warriors deliver Scotstoun update ahead of Racing 92 Euro clash amid big freeze

French side due in Scotland on Champions Cup duty

Glasgow Warriors are confident their European tie against Racing 92 will go ahead at Scotstoun on Friday evening despite the freezing weather.

The sides are scheduled to meet in the pool stage of the Investec Champions Cup and a victory for Glasgow would secure their place in the last 16.

The match is due to kick off at 8pm and overnight temperatures could drop as low as minus four. Franco Smith, the Glasgow Warriors coach, said the ground staff had taken steps to try to make sure the artificial surface at Scotstoun is playable.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith, right, and assistant coach Nigel Carolan during a training session at Scotstoun. | SNS Group

“Look, we've anticipated this,” said Smith. “Already last week, we started covering the pitch and keeping an eye on the temperature. We covered the pitch on Monday to keep the frost out.

“It was not about defrosting the pitch. It was about keeping the frost out from the start before the real cold weather came in, and they've done a brilliant job to that. I've been on the pitch this morning about eight or nine times.

“The referees have already been in here 100 per cent. I think it's even softer now, since we've had it covered and there's some heaters on it. Definitely, the ground staff are doing a tremendous job under Kenny Brown there.

“We are excited that the game will be here. Obviously, the alternatives are there, but we are confident.”

Two years ago, Glasgow moved a home Challenge Cup tie with Perpignan to Murrayfield because Scotstoun was frozen. The pitch at the national stadium has undersoil heating.

Smith has made five changes to his side following the 10-7 defeat by Edinburgh in the second leg of the 1872 Cup.

In the pack, Rory Sutherland will start at loosehead prop instead of Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews has come in at hooker in place of Gregor Hiddleston and Rory Darge comes into the back row for Ally Miller. Bhatti, Matthews and Miller are named among the replacements.

In the backs, George Horne returns as starting scrum-half as Jamie Dobie reverts to the bench. Josh McKay is also back and is selected at full-back ahead of Kyle Rowe who drops out the squad.

Owen Farrell is missing for Racing as he works his way back to fitness following an operation on a groin issue.