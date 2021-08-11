Glasgow Warriors delight as green light given for return of fans to Scotstoun

Scotstoun Stadium will host fans when Glasgow Warriors face Newcastle Falcons next month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The match against Newcastle Falcons in The Famous Grouse Pre-Season Challenge on Friday, September 3 will be the first time Warriors fans have been able to support the club in person for 18 months.

This game will not be played in front of a full capacity crowd, however, as the East and West Stands are unavailable due to athletics events still taking place at Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors’ Managing Director, Al Kellock, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome back supporters to Scotstoun for the first time since the pandemic began.

"Thank you to Scottish Rugby and Glasgow Life for their support in making this return to crowds possible and to the staff team who will now make it a reality.

“Our members have shown their dedication to the club throughout this difficult period.

“I can’t wait until we are back together again. I look forward to getting behind the team with every one of you and helping the players begin their season on a high. Reaching this point and having the special atmosphere our fans create will certainly make it a night worth celebrating.”

Tickets for the match, which kicks off at 7pm, will be made available to season ticket members from Monday, August 16 and will then go on sale to Warrior Nation Members, subject to availability, on Thursday, August 19.