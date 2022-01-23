Glasgow Warriors debrief: Stuart Hogg can get back in the good books of the Glasgow fans and why Townsend's selection could aid 1872 Cup bid

Stuart Hogg helped Exeter Chiefs beat Glasgow 52-17 but he can do the Warriors a favour on Sunday. Photo by David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock

Stuart Hogg can do Glasgow a favour

Stuart Hogg upset a few Glasgow fans with his exuberant celebrations as Exeter spanked the Warriors 52-17 last weekend but the Scotland captain can get back in their good books if he can help guide the Chiefs to a win over Montpellier in France on Sunday.

Warriors are needing favours from others after their 38-30 loss to La Rochelle in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday night.

Ross Thompson should be available for Glasgow Warriors during the Six Nations period after being left out of Gregor Townsend's squad. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA

From a Glasgow point of view, a simple victory will not be enough. Exeter need also to deny the French side a bonus point. If Hogg and Co can pull that off, Warriors will cling on to eighth place in Pool A and move into the last 16 - provided Ospreys don’t conjure up a big bonus point away at Sale Sharks.

There are lots of ifs and buts about Glasgow’s chances of progress but Montpellier could hardly be described as a form team. They were demolished 89-7 by Leinster in Dublin last weekend and their only ‘victory’ in this season’s competition was the 28-0 win they were awarded over the same opponents in round 2 when Covid cases in the Leinster squad led to the game’s cancellation.

Exeter are already through to the last 16 but the higher they finish in the pool, the better draw they should get, theoretically at least. Over to you, Messrs Hogg, Skinner et al.

High error count costly for Glasgow

Glasgow have been on the receiving end of some harsh Heineken Cup lessons over the past eight days.

Twice they’ve led early in the second half against recent Champions Cup finalists only to be then taken apart ruthlessly. Almost 90 points have been conceded in two matches, against Exeter Chiefs and La Rochelle, but Wilson feels much of the damage has been self-inflicted.

It’s an unforgiving environment but on Saturday night Glasgow twice conceded tries from being in promising positions close to the French club’s tryline.

“When you play the heavyweights of Europe you cannot give them those sorts of error opportunities,” Wilson reflected.

Townsend’s Scotland selections could help Glasgow in 1872 Cup

The end of Glasgow’s group matches in the Champions Cup will see the focus return to the United Rugby Championship this week. Danny Wilson’s side are fourth in the standings, level on points with third-placed Ulster, three behind Leinster and seven adrift of table toppers Edinburgh.

Warriors travel to Galway to take on Connacht on Saturday at the start of what could be an unexpectedly busy period for the Scottish pro sides. After Connacht, Glasgow have scheduled matches against Benetton at home and Scarlets away which are due to be played during the fallow weekends between Six Nations games.

However, there are also two postponed games with Edinburgh to be fitted in, with the likelihood being that they’ll be played on Six Nations weekends. This raises the prospect of both sides going head to head in the 1872 Cup without their Scotland players, and that might just give Glasgow the edge.

Eleven Warriors players were named in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad compared to 13 from Edinburgh.

If the sides do meet without their Scotland men, Glasgow will at least be able to call upon the likes of Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Ross Thompson, Jamie Dobie and George Horne who were all overlooked by Townsend.

Edinburgh could be particularly light up front, with nine of their forwards called up for national service.