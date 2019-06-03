Glasgow Warriors confirm new coaching team with Petrus du Plessis joining staff

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed their coaching set-up for the new season, with Petrus du Plessis joining the backroom staff.

Head Coach Dave Rennie will be assisted by John Dalziel, Kenny Murray, Jason O’Halloran and du Plessis.

The South African prop will perform his new role - focusing on the scrum - alongside playing duties, after the veteran front-rower agreed a new two-year deal at Scotstoun.

The 38-year-old joined Warriors from London Irish in October last year, and became the 300th player to represent Glasgow when he debuted against Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Du Plessis will work alongside new Forwards Coach Dalziel, who has succeeded Jonathan Humphreys.

The occasional actor said: "I am really happy to commit to Glasgow Warriors until 2021 as scrum coach. Maybe a bit of playing as well.

"To learn from Dave Rennie and the other world class coaches here is invaluable. Glasgow Warriors has a special culture and I want to be part of it."

Du Plessis will likely see a lot of game time during the Rugby World Cup, with a number of Glasgow's props involved with their respective international teams.

Speaking to Glasgow's website, he added: "I’ve enjoyed my time at the club and I’ve been helping to coach the forwards over the last few months, so it’s great that I can now focus more on coaching, although I’ll still be available to play during the Rugby World Cup period.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know John Dalziel and I’m looking forward to helping him and the other coaches as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Rennie confirmed that du Plessis would work closely with the front-row forwards on their set-piece, adding: "His experience both on and off the pitch will be invaluable during the Rugby World Cup period."