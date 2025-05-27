Glasgow Warriors confirm eight players will leave in summer - including some key men

Warriors reveal their leavers list at the end of the season

Glasgow Warriors have announced that Sebastian Cancelliere will leave at the end of the season along with seven other players.

The Argentina international has been a key contributor to the club’s success during his four years in Scotland, most notably last season when he helped Franco Smith’s side win the United Rugby Championship.

The 31-year-old is expected to return to Buenos Aires and has been linked with a move back to his former club, Hindu. However, he will still have a big role to play in the URC play-offs starting with Friday’s home quarter-final against the Stormers.

Also leaving Glasgow at the end of this campaign will be Tom Jordan, who has signed for Bristol Bears, Jack Mann, who is joining Gloucester, and Henco Venter, who is heading to France to play for Brive.

In addition, lock JP du Preez, scrum-half Sean Kennedy and wings Facundo Cordero and Logan Totter will all be moving to pastures new.

Head coach Smith paid tribute to the eight. “We are always disappointed when the time comes to say goodbye to any player, and I would like to personally thank each and every one of our leavers for the contribution they have made to this club,” he said.

‘Massive’ contribution

“Each player has contributed massively during their time at Scotstoun, not only through their efforts on the field but in their dedication to leaving the jersey in a better place for those to follow.”