Glasgow Warriors confident they can keep in-demand Huw Jones but Sione Tuipulotu could miss Scotland run-in

Glasgow Warriors insist they are ‘very confident’ of holding on to Huw Jones despite reports linking him with a summer move to Montpellier.

The Scotland centre has been in sparkling form for both club and country, setting up two of Duhan van der Merwe’s three tries against England on Saturday. Jones came close to moving to France in 2021 only for that to fall through when Bayonne were relegated. Reports out of that country now claim that Montpellier could conclude a move for the 30-year-old in the coming days but Warriors attack coach Nigel Carolan remains bullish that Jones could yet extend his stay at Scotstoun.

Asked if he was resigned to losing the player at the end of the season, Carolan said: “Absolutely not. Huw is very happy here and you can see that in the way he’s playing, not just for Glasgow but also for Scotland. He’s on fire and we’re very happy with how he’s tracking along. As far as I’m aware negotiations are going very well with him. Huw is playing some great rugby and we’re very confident he’ll be looking forward to another couple of years with Glasgow. He’s in the form of his life and he and Sione [Tuipulotu] have formed a tremendous partnership both for us and for Scotland. Rumours are always going to be rife at this time of year so we don’t pay too much attention to that. We’re just continuing to work with Huw to try to ensure that we can do everything possible for him to stay. Talks are ongoing.”

