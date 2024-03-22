Glasgow Warriors come from behind to claim precious URC victory over Cardiff

Glasgow Warriors' Lucio Sordoni scores a try during the win over Cardiff at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Glasgow found a way to eventually cope with both Cardiff and the inclement weather to claim a precious United Rugby Championship victory. The visitors enjoyed the better of a first half blighte by both wind and rain to claim a 13-0 half-time lead.

Franco Smith’s men had been unusually shot-shy in that opening period but dug deep to score two second-half tries to eke out a hard-fought victory and move joint top of the table. It was far from their best performance but missing many of their key performers it was a hard-fought result that could yet prove vital come the final reckoning.

Glasgow couldn’t get going at all in the first half, conceding an early penalty that was knocked over by Tinus de Beer and then unable to get the maul firing close to the Cardiff line. The conditions undoubtedly played their part in a scrappy encounter, the squally showers that had fallen over Glasgow all day compounded by a blustery wind that made every kick a lottery.

A Duncan Weir effort that failed to find touch and knock-ons from Johnny Mathews and Matt Fagerson were symptomatic of a stop-start, staccato contest. Cardiff had the wind at their backs in the opening period and made the most of it, with de Beer adding another three points from a scrum penalty.

Having garnered an unexpected lead, the Welsh side then looked to stretch it only for Max Williamson to do brilliantly to hold the ball up on the line after multiple phases of pick-and-go rugby. Instead, the visitors turned to open play to claim the first try of the match in spectacular fashion. Thomas Young started the move with a sudden dart through a gap feeding Ellis Bevan who in turn found de Beer.

The fly-half then made a smart basketball style pass to Ben Thomas to power over the line. De Beer made a difficult conversion from out wide to add to the torment of the home supporters who at this point were both soaked and deeply frustrated.

Glasgow had to hit back quickly after the restart and did so. What a moment it was for Williamson who took a pass from Jamie Dobie – who started the move by peeling away from the scrum – before powering his way over the line. Weir made the extras.

Warriors survived a scare when Thomas was held up on the line and soon took advantage with their second try of the game.

Dobie – shunted to the wing after George Horne emerged from the bench – came within inches of getting over but the ball was recycled for Lucio Sordoni to claim his first try for the club. Weir’s conversion gave Glasgow the lead.

The monsoon conditions that had ruined the first half had largely disappeared by this point, denying Glasgow the advantage that Cardiff had enjoyed before the break. De Beer’s penalty would have seen the visitors move back in front but his effort hit the post much to the home fans’ relief.

