Glasgow Warriors coaching team steer clear of potential thorny subject

Head coach Smith could come up against someone very close to him in URC opener

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday night’s United Rugby Championship opener looks set to pitch father against son as Glasgow Warriors side host the Sharks at Scotstoun.

The South African visitors have included Jean Smith in their squad and the young stand-off is one player Glasgow head coach Franco Smith knows all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith junior, a former Boks under-20 international, is the youngest of the Warriors boss’ two rugby-playing sons and could well start against Glasgow after playing for the Sharks in the Currie Cup.

Glasgow Warriors coaching team of Nigel Carolan, right, and Franco Smith, centre, have not discussed the latter's son - who could face them on Friday. | SNS Group

It’s a scenario that is bound to leave Smith senior slightly conflicted and Glasgow’s attack coach Nigel Carolan admits he has steered clear of the topic in the build-up to the game.

“We try not to talk about it,” said Carolan. “Normally with these South African teams you might talk about one or two of their players and where you might get a bit of purchase. But we've deliberately avoided the conversation about whether he starts or he's on the bench or if he's involved. We'll deal with that when it comes.

“We're not going to make any special plans either when he has the ball or when he doesn't have the ball. Again, we'll just try and focus on our own game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith Jnr is ‘breakthrough player’

Smith junior, 22, was born in Italy while his father was playing for Benetton Treviso and played in the Benetton youth teams before returning to South Africa. He played for the South Africa under-20 side at the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship and has overcome injuries to establish himself in the Sharks squad, making his senior debut off the bench against Lyon in the European Challenge Cup last season.

“He's a breakthrough player for them,” added Carolan. “He's had injuries over the last couple of years and I think this is the first period he's strung together back-to-back games. He looks a tidy enough player.

“He was part of the South African U20s. Whether he starts or whether he's on the bench, I know he'll try and impress Dad as well.”

Franco Smith was a stand-off, just like his son Jean. | Getty Images

He plays in the same position as his father who represented the Springboks in nine Test matches and Carolan reckons he could be a chip off the old block. “I think he's probably got a better skill set than his Dad!” he joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith senior’s decision to sign a new contract with the Warriors after a summer of speculation has given the club a settled feel going into the new season. The head coach was linked with jobs with Wales, Leicester Tigers and the Bulls and revealed earlier this month that there had also been an approach from England.

Carolan admitted that the he was delighted that the boss is staying put.

“Franco's his own man. I think it's great that he's decided that this is where he wants to continue to build the programme that he started a few years ago. He still sees this huge potential in the programme, in the squad, in the players.