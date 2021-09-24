Glasgow Warriors coach Danny Wilson rues third-quarter lapse in Belfast as Ulster hold on for win

Glasgow Warriors coach Danny Wilson was proud of the physicality and effort his side put into the game.

In a thrilling game, Glasgow picked up two bonus points but they were undone in the third quarter.

“The big one was the 20 minutes after half time,” said Wilson. “We talk about that period being a very important match-winning quarter and we lost that period three tries to one.

“Two tries went against us, one that bounced nicely for them and one that was charged down so that was a little bit disappointing.”

Glasgow’s scored four tries through George Horne, Johnny Matthews, a penalty try and Jamie Dobie.

Replacement stand-off Ross Thompson saw his kick charged down for Ulster’s fifth try but recovered well to set up Dobie for his score.

Glasgow piled on the pressure in the closing minutes but could not find a way through the home defence.

“Generally we exited poorly but I was proud of our physicality and the effort to get back into the game and we scored some brilliant tries,” added Wilson.

“To come away from the Kingspan with two points is a positive and another was we looked fitter than Ulster in that last 20 minutes.”