Glasgow Warriors co-captain Callum Gibbins cited over yellow card offence against Exeter Chiefs

Glasgow flanker and co-captain Callum Gibbins has been cited by the match commissioner over an incident which saw him yellow carded in Saturday's 31-31 draw with Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup at Scotstoun on S

The Kiwi was sent to the sin bin by French referee Romain Poite for a shoulder charge at a ruck during the first half of what turned out to be an epic draw which leaves the Warriors' hopes of progressing in the competition looking unlikely.

A European Professional Club Rugby statement read: "EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Glasgow Warriors flanker, Callum Gibbins (No 7), arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 5 match against the Exeter Chiefs at Scotsoun on Saturday, 11 January 2020.



"Gibbins is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Exeter Chiefs flanker, Jacques Vermeulen (No 7), with his shoulder in a dangerous manner in the 25th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.



"Philippe Cavalieros (France), Chair, Donal Courtney (Ireland) and Antony Wheat (England), have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, 15 January) at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP.



"The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Eugene Ryan (Ireland)."

Striking with the shoulder comes under World Rugby's Law 9.12., which carries the sanctions of low End: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: ten to 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, Pieter Scholtz of Isuzu Southern Kings faced a Disciplinary Hearing today via video conference and has been banned for four weeks.



A Disciplinary Panel convened in Neath to consider the red-card decision against Scholtz resulting from the Round 10 Guinness PRO14 fixture against Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday, January 4, 2020.



The player was shown a red card by referee Joy Neville under Law 9.11 – A player must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.



The Disciplinary Panel, comprising of Rhian Williams (Chair), Simon Thomas and Nigel Williams (all Wales) concluded that there was an act of foul play which merited a mid-range entry point due to contact with the neck / head area of his opponent. The Player’s previous record and behaviour during the process were considered and mitigation of 40% was applied.



As a result, the Player has been banned for a period of four weeks. He is free to play from midnight on Sunday 16th February 2020.



The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.