Glasgow Warriors Challenge Cup schedule announced, with away game v Bath to start

Glasgow Warriors will face Bath and Perpignan in the Challenge Cup. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The pool fixture schedule was announced on Thursday, although exact dates and kick-off times have yet to be confirmed.

Glasgow, who are still searching for a new head coach, will travel to the Rec for their first Pool A game on the weekend of December 9-10-11. They will then face Perpignan at Scotstoun the following weekend.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixtures reverse in the new year, with Glasgow travelling to France to play Perpignan on January 13-14-15 then hosting Bath on January 20-21-22.

The 20 clubs in the Challenge Cup have been split into two pools of ten. Each team plays four fixtures and the top six from each pool will qualify for the last 16 where they will be joined by four clubs dropping down from the Heineken Champions Cup.