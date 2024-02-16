Glasgow Warriors call upon four Scotland players to take on Dragons on Jamie Bhatti's milestone night

Glasgow Warriors have named four Scotland players in their starting XV to take on Dragons on Saturday night, but will still be without up to 20 first-team regulars when their URC campaign resumes at Scotstoun.

Loose-head prop Jamie Bhatti, who is making his 100th appearance for the club, will be in the front row alongside fellow Scotland forward Jonny Matthews at hooker, while stand-off Ross Thompson and centre Stafford McDowall are also selected. There is a debut for Argentinian Facundo Cordero on the wing, while Ruaraidh Hart – a second row – could also make his maiden Warriors appearance if summoned from the bench.

It will be a milestone moment for Bhatti, as the 30-year-old will make his 100th appearance for the club across two spells when the Welsh outfit come to town. He will pack down alongside the URC’s top try-scorer Matthews and Lucio Sordoni completes the front-row trio.

Max Williamson and Alex Samuel are paired together from the start for the first time in Glasgow colours, the pair having previously formed a combination for Scotland Under-20s. Euan Ferrie starts at blindside joining Thomas Gordon and Henco Venter in the back-row.

Ben Afshar makes his first start in professional rugby after being named at scrum-half, lining up alongside Thompson in the half-backs. McDowall captains the team from outside centre, with Tom Jordan selected at inside centre. Cordero is selected on the wing for the first time since his arrival from Exeter Chiefs last season, joining Jamie Dobie and Josh McKay in the back-three.

Birkmyre RFC second-rower Hart is included amongst the replacements after starring in Scotland’s Under-20 Six Nations campaign, having served as vice-captain in both matches so far. Nathan McBeth makes his return from injury to cover loose-head, joining Angus Fraser and Oli Kebble as the front-row cover. Sintu Manjezi and Gregor Hiddleston form the six-two split of forwards and backs, while Sean Kennedy and Duncan Weir complete the bench.

Head coach Franco Smith is still without a number of players, though. Scotland internationalists Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Kyle Rowe, Sione Tuipulotu and George Turner are all rested, while Fraser Brown (knee), Gregor Brown (knee), Sebastian Cancelliere (neck), Richie Gray (bicep), Jack Mann (ankle), Ally Miller (calf), JP du Preez (knee), Ollie Smith (knee), Sione Vailanu (knee) and Murphy Walker (knee) are all injured.

The match against Dragons doubles up as the Club of Origin night, with the club marking the occasion by hosting the first-ever double-header with it’s men’s and women’s teams, and Smith said: “We’re looking forward to being back at home as we celebrate all of the clubs from Glasgow, Scotland and beyond that helped to shape our Warriors.

“Saturday night will be a special moment for Jamie in particular, as he reaches his 100th appearance for the club; he is someone that gives his all every time he is selected for this club, and I know the crowd will show their appreciation tomorrow night. We’re also pleased to see Facundo and Ruaraidh pull on the jersey for the first time. Both men have worked hard and will be looking to make an impact."