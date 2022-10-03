Glasgow Warriors bolster front-row options with double deal

Lucio Sordoni has signed a two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Sordoni, the Argentine international tighthead, joined the club in pre-season on a short-term basis after an injury-interrupted spell in France with Mont de Marsan. The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract.

Hiddleston, 20, joins Glasgow on a partnership contract with FOSROC Super6 side Stirling Wolves.

The Dumfries-born hooker was part of the Glasgow side that won the Junior 1872 Cup last year and is a Scotland U20 international.

Gregor Hiddleston is a Scotland Under-20 international. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Glasgow coach Franco Smith said: “Lucio has impressed us with this work ethic and a grit in both games and in training and has thoroughly earned his long-term contact with us.